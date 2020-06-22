The average monthly net wage paid per employee in April increased by 4.2 percent and now stands at MKD 25,830 (EUR 419), said the State Statistical Office on Monday.

This rise is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in sectors Education (12%), Other service activities (6.9%) and Human health and social work activities (6.4%).

A decrease in the average monthly net wage paid per employee was recorded in sectors Accommodation and food service activities (9%), Professional, scientific and technical activities (6.9%) and Transportation and storage (6.6%).

The average monthly gross wage paid per employee in April was up 4.8 percent and stands at MKD 38,567 (EUR 625).