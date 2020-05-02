Holding elections immediately after the coronavirus crisis would be disastrous for the business sector, which is already in stagnation during the pre-election period, and now with the forecasts for recession due to COVID-19 crisis, it could be even more fatal for the Macedonian economy, warned the president of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, Daniela Arsovska after the frequent announcements from the government that the postponed 12 April elections should be held immediately after the normalization of the situation.

Arsovska says the focus at the moment should be an economic package to deal with the COVID-19 consequences in the business sector.