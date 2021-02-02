The Government has refused to respond to questions about the scandalous hiring of politically linked public relations agencies for contracts worth half a million EUR. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski did not name the companies involved but said that they one of them is owned by an official of the SDSM party.

To give half a million EUR to marketing agencies for organizing events at a time of a pandemic, when holding public events is forbidden, is a classic case of abusing public funds. All those involved will be held accountable, Arsovski said.