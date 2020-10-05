Monday’s edition of the “24 Analysis” debate show on TV 24 hosted VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski, who together with Minister Bekteshi and Aziri from the Alliance for Albanians talked about the budget review, as well as the harmful policies that the government under the baton of SDSM has been implementing in the past almost four years.
Arsovski pointed to the fact that the Government spends public money to pay the SPO as an institution that no longer exists, and there is no money for 40,000 students who do not have the conditions to attend classes, ie do not have a laptop through which they can participate in the educational process.
The SPO is long gone, and the Government pays over 4 million euros for salaries to the institution that has not been functioning for a long time. 40,000 students have to attend online classes, and many of them do not have a laptop or a tablet to study. Instead of the state investing in the youngest and in their future, the state pays where it probably owes something due to a certain service. The money that was spent on vouchers through which bribes were made was spent, and the people got nothing, because it is their money that the Government is manipulating. It is not logical that there is no money for students, while money is spent everywhere, just to cover up the poor performance of the Government, says Arsovski.
