Monday’s edition of the “24 Analysis” debate show on TV 24 hosted VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski, who together with Minister Bekteshi and Aziri from the Alliance for Albanians talked about the budget review, as well as the harmful policies that the government under the baton of SDSM has been implementing in the past almost four years.

Arsovski pointed to the fact that the Government spends public money to pay the SPO as an institution that no longer exists, and there is no money for 40,000 students who do not have the conditions to attend classes, ie do not have a laptop through which they can participate in the educational process.