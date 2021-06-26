Zaev’s crisis tax of 4.13 denars on fuels will permanently increase the price of fuels and thus the new taxes imposed personally by Zoran Zaev and personally this detrimental government of SDSM for one liter of fuel will amount to 14 denars. This is money that Macedonian citizens must pay, no matter how low or high the price of oil is on the world stock exchanges, Dimce Arsovski from VMRO-DPMNE said at a press conference on Saturday.

Precisely because of these new taxes imposed by Zoran Zaev and SDSM, Macedonian citizens pay enormously expensive fuels, and only in the last year gasoline prices from 50 denars per liter jumped to 71.5 denars, and diesel from 46 denars per liter jumped to 63 denars. And this is a fact that citizens point out every day. There would not have been such a big increase in the price of fuels if it were not for the new duties of Zoran Zaev and SDSM in the form of excises and taxes, he said.

According to Arsovski, the enormous increase in the fuel prices cannot but cause a price shock.