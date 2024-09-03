On Monday, ASELSAN, a prominent Turkish company, inaugurated a new regional office in Skopje as part of its ongoing strategy to broaden its global operations. This office is intended to enhance ASELSAN’s partnerships in the Balkans, where the company has been active since 2014, according to Turkish media reports.

The opening ceremony, held on September 2, featured notable attendees such as Prof. Dr. Haluk Gergun, Turkey’s Secretary of Defense Industry, and Ahmet Akyol, CEO and President of ASELSAN.

The decision to establish a regional office in Skopje aligns with ASELSAN’s objective of improving market access across Western and Eastern Europe. Skopje’s strategic location is expected to bolster the company’s influence throughout the Balkan region, fostering further cooperation with regional partners. The office will focus on marketing, business development, customer satisfaction, and after-sales support for ASELSAN’s products and systems. With a solid presence in nearly all Balkan countries, ASELSAN aims to expand its customer base and strengthen relationships through its diverse range of military and civilian solutions.