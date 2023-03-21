The average monthly net wage paid per employee in January 2023 was at MKD 33,943, and compared to January 2022 it is up by 13.2%, the State Statistical Office said Tuesday.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Transportation and storage (23.4%), Construction (20.9%) and Information and communication (17.3%).

A decrease in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Construction (5.1%), Manufacturing (5.0%) and Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (3.5%).