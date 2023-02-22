The average monthly net wage paid per employee in December 2022 was MKD 34,364, which represents an increase of 14.8% compared to December 2021, the State Statistical Office said on Wednesday.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Manufacturing (20.4%), Arts, entertainment and recreation (20.2%) and Transportation and storage (19.0%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Transportation and storage (10.4%), Real estate activities (10.2%) and Arts, entertainment and recreation (8.4%).

