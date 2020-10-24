The average salary reportedly grew by 9.6 percent in August, compared to last year, and is now 27,535 denars (450 EUR).

The State statistics bureau reported that the salary grew the most in the areas of art, entertainment and recreational activities (20.4 percent), agriculture (16.9 percent) and healthcare and welfare protection (13.2 percent).

The numbers could be a statistical oddity, given that estimated 40,000 Macedonians lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, and the stimulus programs in place are largely focused on artificially keeping some employees in place.