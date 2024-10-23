Average salary rises to 670 EUR Economy 23.10.2024 / 9:57 The average salary rose by 12.9 percent yoy in August and reached 41,097 denars (670 EUR). Salaries in the sector education rose the most – by nearly 19 percent, followed by public administration, by 17 percent. averagesalary Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 21.03.2024 Ending a long growth streak, the average salary went down by 500 denars in January Economy 21.07.2023 Average salary rises to 600 EUR Economy 11.07.2023 Government announces 10 percent increase in public sector salaries Economy News Gas prices go down SDSM calls for a steep increase in the minimum wage Mickoski: We stopped the economic free-fall Huge German wind investment coming to Kumanovo Government extends application deadline for the municipal infrastructure funds Macedonia commits to the eastern railway project, asks that Bulgaria does the same Prime Minister Mickoski presents investment potential before German companies Rise in revenue collection opens doors to salary increases, Finance Minister says .
