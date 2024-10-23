Macedonia

President Siljanovska pardons former Bitola Mayor Taleski, intelligence officer Efremov, several suspected mafia members

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova issued pardons to 10 convicts. These include well knwon actor and former Mayor of Bitola Vladimir Taleski who was sentenced by the Zaev regime as part of their campaign of political persecution, for alleged irregularities with a school bus transport contract....