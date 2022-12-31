The Macedonian media, but also the media from the region report worrying information about the Bulgarian company from which Macedonia will buy gas in the next 4 months. The company “Balkan Utilities” is connected with the Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev and with many other suspicious deals in relation to Russia, Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Virgin Islands, writes the MKD.mk portal.

According to part of the information reported by the Greek media, the companies of the billionaire Lebedev, who owns the energy giant “Sintez” which operates with natural gas in Greece, are also connected with loans from offshore companies, and the newspaper “To Vima” already in 2019 wrote that the company “Balkan Utilities” is active in the natural gas sector in Macedonia as well.

“Balkan Utilities” was registered in 2003 under the activity “electricity trade, financing, investment planning and exploitation in the field of energy” and this year, on September 15, the Bulgarian company received a 10-year license for “natural gas trade”. According to the official data of the Bulgarian regulatory commission, this company in the last three years also faced financial poor results in its operations.