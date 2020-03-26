The Government of the Republic of Macedonia, at today’s 29th session, concluded to inform the public that the decision banning transport to and from the municipality of Kumanovo applies exclusively to regular commercial passenger transport by city, intercity and rail public transport.

The Government recommends economic operators with large production and sales capacity on the territory of the municipality of Kumanovo, if needed, to continue to provide access to their facilities if they have organized and controlled separate transport and adjust their operations to a reduced number of employees.