VMRO-DPMNE blamed the current Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for the heating and electricity price hike in the country.

Because of Kovacevski, the people will pay more expensive heating and electricity, over 1,000 denars more every month for these two bills. With the decision of the ERC of Marko Bislimoski, due to the incompetence and criminality of Kovacevski, the heating price increases by 15%. With that, households with a two-room apartment will pay over 300 denars more every month for heating their homes. Kovacevski failed to provide cheap energy, as other European countries did, said VMRO-DPMNE.

They remind us that just one month ago, as they say, for the same reasons, the price of electricity rose by about 18% for most of the households, and 138% for those that use electricity to heat their homes.