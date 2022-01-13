“Balkan Energy” DOOEL Skopje has money to purchase gas until the end of tomorrow, say the company for production of heat, with a proposal for the Government to temporarily take over the management of the company starting tomorrow until the end of the crisis in this heating season.

As a socially responsible company, we inform that we do not have more resources to provide financing for the heating season without state aid to compensate the tariff for production of heat, so we will not be able to continue producing heat.

In order to ensure uninterrupted production of thermal energy in “Balkan Energy”, we proposed the Government to take over the temporary management of the company starting from January 14, 2022 until the end of the crisis situation in this heating season, said the company.