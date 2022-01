Balkan Energy Group (BEG), the main provider of central heating in Skopje, denied claims that the company may run out of natural gas during the winter amid the Europe wide shortages and price hikes. In a statement, BEG said that it has purchased enough gas until April, for a total fo 70 million EUR.

The contract was concluded last Tuesday, BEG informed.

The price of central heating, which is used by about 60,000 households in Skopje, will go up by 14 percent.