A Government team led by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will meet Friday with representatives of a gas company put forward by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, says Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi.

We got in touch with the companies that Mr. Mickoski pointed out to us. By the end of this week, regarding the gas company, we will sit together with the general manager and the prime minister’s adviser to negotiate the conditions and the obligations that they may have.

A meeting is scheduled for tomorrow with the director of the ESM, Vasko Kovacevski, myself, and the Prime Minister’s adviser, and we will talk in person. ESM should do this with a natural gas trader. We have sent the quantities, we should receive the offer from the company tomorrow. It is a company from Europe and the meeting will be outside the country. The public will be informed in a transparent way and in the part of the offer, Bekteshi told TV Sitel.

He added that we are close to an agreement with Serbia regarding the exchange of gas for electricity.