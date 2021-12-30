The most vulnerable categories of people with low income, who are not recipients of guaranteed assistance according to law, will receive financial support, i.e. reduction of the monthly electricity bill in the amount of MKD 600 or MKD 800 depending on the household size. This is in accordance with the 2022 government program for vulnerable energy consumers adopted at Thursday’s session of the government, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a press conference.

The program envisages MKD 60 million or about one million euros and according to estimates should cover about 7,500 households for a period of 12 months.

Financial support will be granted to individuals if their regular monthly income does not exceed the net income, for single person up to the minimum wage, for a household with two members up to 18,000 denars, for a household up to three members up to 21,000 denars, for a household with four members up to 25,000 denars and for a household with five members or more members up to 30,000 denars.