The delivery of natural gas has not been interrupted, said today the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi after the information that the Russian “Gazprom” has halted natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland.

At a press conference, Bekteshi said that all our country’s obligations have been met and that there is still import of natural gas in the country.

However, the situation is complex and it is not known what decision can be made in the coming days. The state has appropriate alternatives, Bekteshi assures.

According to him, Bulgaria must not interrupt gas deliveries and the transmission network must function.

He announced that a meeting of all ministers from the region will be held in Sofia next week to present the needs of the country and to have a continuous supply of energy.