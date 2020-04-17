There is economic reasoning behind the fuel excise increase and if the Ministry of Finance or the Government produce a proposal for a rise of the excise amount by Mden 2-3, the Ministry of Economy will support such a move, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Friday.

Considering the analysis by the Ministry of Finance, but also trends in neighboring countries and drop of oil prices at world markets, there is economic reasoning behind the excise increase. However, this incorporates a mechanism by which a rise in prices would automatically reduce the excise Minister Bekteshi told a press conference.

He said the analysis on the fuel prices in the region shows they are higher in all neighboring countries.