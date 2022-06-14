The Government has decided to freeze the trade margins of basic food products in retail and wholesale, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi on Tuesday.

In consultation with the business community and in coordination with the competent institutions, we made a Ddecision according to which starting tomorrow until September 30, 2022 a trade margin of up to 5% in wholesale trade and up to 5% in retail trade is set for white bread, white sugar and sunflower cooking oil. A trade margin of up to 10% in wholesale and up to 10% in retail is set for wheat flour – type 400 and type 500, durum wheat macaroni and spaghetti, Macedonian white rice, cow’s milk with fat content of 2.8%, 3.2% and 3.5% and chicken eggs for all trade companies and sole proprietors who participate in the retail chain, said Minister Bekteshi.