The Minister of Finance, Fatmir Besimi, announced that the budget review envisages cutting funds for furniture and vehicles, while adding funds for electricity and energy.

In an interview with Sitel TV, Besimi, who is taking part in the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, said that the budget review will be submitted to the Parliament probably by the end of May and it envisages a linear reduction of current expenditures.

With the budget review, the funds for vehicles and furniture will be reduced to a minimum or zero, and other items will be reduced, while more funds will be provided for electricity and energy, said the Minister.

According to Besimi, with the budget review there will probably be a need to increase the deficit.