Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi said Tuesday no economy across the globe would return to the development path as in the pre-crisis period, expecting this to happen in mid-2022.

Answering a reporter’s question after Tuesday’s press conference in the Government, Besimi said that in mid- 2022, with accelerated dynamics, they would have better economic performance in terms of investments, new jobs, reduction of unemployment…

He does not agree with the statement that the state has not invested enough, pointing out that a number of measures have been implemented to support the economy and citizens in the crisis period and as a result there has been a decline in GDP of 4.5 percent instead of 8.7 percent.