“The energy crisis has accelerated the pace of the energy transition and led to substantial investments in renewable sources, resulting in a significant reduction in daytime electricity prices. This development has created favorable conditions for households to access more affordable daytime electricity,” stated Marko Bislimoski, President of the Regulatory Commission for Energy and Water Services (RKE), during a trilateral meeting involving the Association of Mediterranean Energy Regulators (MEDREG), the Board of Regulators of the Energy Community, and the Council of European Energy Regulators.