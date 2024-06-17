Specific details about the new electricity price, effective from July 1, 2024, will be released next week, coinciding with the conclusion of the current universal supplier contract with EVN Home. “We have faced much more challenging periods in the past and have never permitted significant changes to the electricity price. We have always prioritized preserving the citizens’ standard of living, and we will continue to be guided solely by their needs,” said Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) head Marko Bislimoski on Monday.