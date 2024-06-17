Specific details about the new electricity price, effective from July 1, 2024, will be released next week, coinciding with the conclusion of the current universal supplier contract with EVN Home. “We have faced much more challenging periods in the past and have never permitted significant changes to the electricity price. We have always prioritized preserving the citizens’ standard of living, and we will continue to be guided solely by their needs,” said Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) head Marko Bislimoski on Monday.
Macedonia
Today, after six years in prison, Mile Janakieski is released
Today, after six years in prison, Mile Janakieski is released. From November 13, 2018, to June 17, 2024, he was in detention and house arrest several times. In July last year, he was first in Idrizovo and then in Shutka. Janakieski received a conditional discharge, a decision made by the Appeals Court.
