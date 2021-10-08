The director of the Energy Regulatory Commission Marko Bislimoski is still consulting with his lawyers whether to file a private lawsuit against the person who physically attacked him on Tuesday night in a restaurant in Skopje.

The procedure is progress, I will consult my lawyers and we will see how we will solve that problem in the coming period and how I will act. The attacker did not apologize to me and it does not matter at all whether he will apologize to me or not. He should apologize to the institution, because I represent the institution, Bislimoski said.

The director of the Energy Regulatory Commission was physically attacked on Tuesday night in a restaurant downtown Skopje by a person holding a license to trade with electricity for which the Energy Regulatory Commission initiated proceedings to take away his license due to non-fulfillment of obligations under the supply contract with some users.