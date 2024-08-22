Around 2:00 PM on Wednesday, REK Bitola’s Bloc 1 was shut down because a 110 kV transmission line in MEPSO’s system went down.

Power Plants of North Macedonia (ESM) stated in a press release that Bloc 1’s regular operation was interrupted at a critical juncture because it was unable to deliver the electricity it produced to the Macedonian electrical power system. The bloc was then shut down in accordance with security protocols.

Since Bloc 2 of REK Bitola is connected to MEPSO’s system via a different 400 kV transmission line, it is generating energy without any problems, according to ESM, whereas Bloc 3 is presently undergoing maintenance.

To resolve the problem and re-connect Bloc 1 to the grid, experts are at work.

photo by MIA