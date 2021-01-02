Credits issued in 2020 rose by 5.4 percent by November, compared to the same period last year. The whole credit mass in Macedonia now stands at 5.7 billion EUR, said Maja Stevkova – Sterieva from the Macedonian Banking Association. Household deposits also grew by 8.3 percent to nearly 7 billion, she said, and the dominant currency of saving was the denar.

We could notice that companies are withholding investment activities due to the uncertainty caused by the healthcare crisis, reduced demand from EU states and interrupted supply chains, said Stevkova.

According to Stevkova, the rise in savings and deposits was possibly due to the reduction in travel that was also brought about by the pandemic.