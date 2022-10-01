Representatives of the main flour processing companies and bakeries are announcing a new, 10 percent price hike by the end of November. This would affect flour, bread and all baked products.

Goran Malisic, who represents this industry in the SKM chamber of commerce, informed that the continued hikes in electricity prices for businesses are affecting their bottom line. He pointed to the 10 percent increases in wheat prices in both European and regional markets and the 500 fold increase in electricity prices.

One step that could help the industry, Malisic said, would be Government intervention to lower electricity prices overnight, when this industry does much of the work anyway.