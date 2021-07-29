Our goal is zero border wait time, regional businesspeople told the political leaders, Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev, Albania’s Edi Rama and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić, on Thursday in Skopje. The business community at the economic panel of the Economic Forum for Regional Cooperation in Skopje also called for the introduction of single work permit.

Without zero waiting time we cannot be competitors in the EU. On the other hand, almost 40 percent of companies complain of problems finding a skilled workforce in their own system. Therefore, not only work permit procedures should be simplified, but a single work permit should be introduced. So, we are asking for zero border wait time and a single work permit, said the businesspeople.

According to them, a perspective must be created for young people to look for jobs at home, in the region, instead of going abroad.