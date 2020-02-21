Stevce Antovski from VMRO-DPMNE said today at a press conference that Zaev and the outgoing government are selling the state, this time they are pushing for a contract giving away the waters of Lake Tikves.

The business with selling Lake Tikves will bring millions to close people to Zaev whose government is outgoing. No one in the world sells such strategic assets. SDSM is using its last days in power to fill the pockets of its oligarchs. This means robbing citizens. Before the election, they are pushing for robbery. With this plan, 50 days before the election, SDSM wants to give away water rights along the Crna river to a private company, which would also manage the Tikves hydro plant, Antovski said.