Funds provided to Macedonia by Hungary through a bilateral loan will be made available to businesses after New Year. A total of 250 million EUR from the half a billion EUR loan are earmarked for support for businesses, and they will be distributed through the publicly run Development Bank of Macedonia.

I expect that the funds will be transferred next week. We will conduct the budgetary re-allocation and distribute them to the Development Bank, on the basis of a loan, and it will distribute them further, said Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska.

Businesses will be able to apply for loans under favorable terms, provided they offer co-funding for their projects.