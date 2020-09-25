After the statement of the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi who told the government partner, Bilal Kasami, to read the government program page 39 paragraph 3, in an interview with “TV 24”, the Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi said what constitutes paragraph 3 and said that the key on ethnic grounds does not correspond to a modern developing and competitive economy.

The government program states that “the government will ensure that it creates affirmative measures for different categories of citizens with differences in our economy,” said Bytyqi.

Bytyqi stressed that the key on ethnic grounds cannot be a key that suits a modern, developing and competitive economy, but competence and professionalism is the key to all that, and affirmative measures should apply to all citizens.