If necessary, we will adopt new measures to support hospitality sector and citizens in view of the introduction of the latest restrictive measures for restaurants and indoor shopping centers, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi said on Wednesday.

As always, we follow the adopted restrictions and if we jointly decide that the financial implications are so great that they require some support, we will sit down and talk. Of course, the measures will be for those who are most affected, said Bytyqi.