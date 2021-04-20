The country will cover the costs of PCR tests for tourists who will visit our country, the Deputy Prime Minister in Charge of Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi said at Tuesday’s press conference where the sixth stimulus package was presented.

It will be done in cooperation with the Institute of Public Health, the Health Fund and the Ministry of Health, because we believe that only credible and public institutions can conduct PCR testing in this way and on such a large scale, as we have envisaged, added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Bytyqi said that their estimates are that 50 thousand potential tourists will visit our country throughout 2021.

The sixth stimulus package, estimated at EUR 17.8 million, as he stressed, offers targeted financial assistance for nearly 10,000 companies and close to 60,000 workers.