According to the State Statistical Office data, the catering price index in October 2024, in comparison with September 2024, increased by 1.1%.

The catering price index in October 2024, in comparison with the same month of the previous year, increased by 6.1%.

The cumulative catering price index for the period January – October 2024, in comparison with the same period of the previous year, increased by 5.6%, while in comparison with December 2023, increased by 3.0%.