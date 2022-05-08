Macedonian Central Bank Governor Anita Angelovska – Bezoska told Croatian television that she expects inflation to speed up and the regional economies to slow down, as result of the war in Ukraine. Angelovska attended the regional meeting of central bank governors in Rovinj.

Countries in the region, including Macedonia, have small direct trade and financial ties with Russia and Ukraine. But the conflict affects our economy through other channels. We need to continue to act through means of fiscal and monetary policy to soften the blow to the economy, Governor Angelovska said.