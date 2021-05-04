Branko Azeski from the SKM chamber of commerce condemned the public infrastructure policies of the Zaev Government which, he said, led to having only one of the seven significant road projects under way at the moment being built by a Macedonian company.

The contract requirements are major complicating issues. There are demands that a company competing for a 35 million EUR job has an annual revenue of 200 million EUR. Another is favoring the price over quality. Four contracts with foreign companies who offered the lowest price are currently being cancelled after they were unable to do the job, Azeski said.

The SKM director insists that Macedonian domestic construction companies proved their quality in the 1980ies, when they were working on major infrastructure projects throughout the non-Aligned countries and the Eastern bloc. Azeski said that SKM will prepare a set of proposals and will lobby strongly that the Government accepts them.