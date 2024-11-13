Macedonian Chamber of Commerce head Branko Azeski said that he is optimistic ahead of the meeting this Sunday between the Government and the key commercial banks in the country. The issue to be discussed is how best to distribute the 250 million EUR borrowed from Hungary that are meant for the Macedonian businesses. Going through the commercial banks will increase the interest rate at a time when the Government hopes to see the funds distributed under the same favorable terms at which they were borrowed.

I’m following the process as all other interested parties. We businessmen can’t agree to a situation that we have the money on our account but don’t know what to do with them. Every day that goes by is lost time for us. I think that it is time for the Government to resolve this issue with the banks. This will help the banks overcome the period to the beginning of next year, Azeski said.