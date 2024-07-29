The regulatory commission made a decision on a new fuel price that will come into force at midnight. There is a price reduction for all fuels. The price of EUROSUPER 95 is reduced by 0.5 denars, and from tomorrow it will be sold for 81 denars per liter. The price of EUROSUPER 98 is reduced by 0.5 denars and from tomorrow it will be sold for 83 denars per liter.

EURODIESEL is cheaper by 1 denar, and from tomorrow it will be 74 denars per liter.

The price of extra light household oil is also getting cheaper, and it will be sold at 71.5 MKD per liter, while the price of fuel oil will be 44.4 MKD per kilogram from tomorrow.