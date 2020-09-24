Due to the new Law on Tobacco in the coming period all packages will have to contain 20 cigarettes, so the previous packages with 19 cigarettes each will not be allowed to be placed on the market.

The law was passed in May last year and must be implemented by November.

Cigarette manufacturers are already adjusting production, which together with the increased amount of excise duty, which is charged per cigarette, increases the costs of companies by approximately 5 denars, and that is how much the price cigarettes will go up.