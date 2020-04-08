The NBRM Central Bank called on the public to restrict visits to banks to when they are absolutely necessary, after long lines began developing each day. Due to the curfew, elderly citizens are restricted to attending to their bank business in just two hours, between 10h and 12h. Regarding other customers, banks will have to close no later than 15h, given that a total lock-down begins an hour later.

Especially the elderly who are less accustomed to online banking have been flocking to the banks to collect their pensions and pay bills. NBRM urges the public to allow the 10-12 time slot to the elderly and asks that citizens group their business and do it all in one visit.

Videos of incidents erupting while people are waiting in line are being shared often and in Kumanovo, the Mayor asked that the Government sends in the army to maintain order.