SDSM and personally this government led by SDSM, in the past few years has created the biggest energy crisis in the Republic of Macedonia. And of courese from SDSM, we can all hear how they say that it was a world energy crisis, etc., but the reality and the facts say that this energy crisis is directly imposed by SDSM and their bad and criminal operation and all price shocks and price increases of energy will be paid by the citizens personally, in fact, as they pay until now, accused the spokesman of VMRO-DPMNE Dimce Arsovski on Sunday.

According to him, due to the criminal and irresponsible work of SDSM and this government in the energy sector, citizens in recent years pay up to 30% higher electricity bills, and now as of July, unfortunately, they will pay at least 10% higher electricity bills.

Why is this so? Yesterday we could see the ones published by President Mickoski, which indicate the wasteful work in REK Bitola and the neglect of the plant. Those pictures can be viewed again by the citizens to remind what REK Bitola looks like. Fully flooded mining machines, flooded excavators used for work in the mine and practically none of these flooded machines are functioning at the moment. Why? Because no one from the current leadership led by ELEM, ie ESM and REK Bitola did not think and did not engage at in dealing with water floods and the like, so the whole plant is paralyzed and does not work. Related to this, the report of the Regulatory Commission shows that in 2021 it can be seen that a total of 3.17 terawatt hours of energy was produced by ELEM, and only two years earlier in 2019 4.25 terawatt hours of energy was produced by ELEM. Which means that in just one year, the production of electricity by ELEM has been reduced by just over 1 terawatt hours of energy, Arsovski said.

The solution is early parliamentary elections, a new government, and before that we call on all citizens who are dissatisfied with the criminal work of this government to join us in the protest in June.