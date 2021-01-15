The NUK association of the hospitality industry condemns the move by the Government to use an executive decision to impose a mandatory 18h closing time. According to NUK, this decision is unconstitutional.

The closing time is determined by article 23 of the law on the hospitality industry. This law has not been revoked, amended or otherwise suspended. No decision by the Government can change the law, NUK said.

The order was imposed shortly before the New Year celebrations, to prevent the spread of the virus during the massive parties held this time of the year and should expire in a week. NUK calls on the Government to assume responsibility for the survival of the industry by extending subsidies for salaries of restaurant and cafe workers.