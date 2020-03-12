The chambers of business are asking the Government to prepare measures to help the companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Goran Georgievski from the Agro-business chamber asked the Government to emulate the measures put in place by other European countries.

Companies in Italy will be exempt from paying taxes and will receive other types of support. Mortgage payments are put off, as are many outstanding loans, Georgievski said.

So far, both private and public companies were asked to release employees who have children under the age of 10, as the schools are also closed.

Tourism and hospitality companies have asked the Government to temporarily exempt hotels and tourism agencies from paying taxes on the salaries of their employees. Some of them already face an 80 percent drop in reservations.