The Fund for Deposit Insurance said Wednesday the compensation of deposits for clients of the now defunct Eurostandard Bank in the amount of up to Mden 1,85 million (EUR 30,000) will start on September 15.

The payment will be carried out by four commercial banks: Komercijalna Banka, NLB Banka, Stopanska Banka and Halkbank.

The National Bank revoked the operating license of Eurostandard Bank on August 12 due to its failure to meet minimum operating criteria.