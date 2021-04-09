Gradually, the economic crisis is beginning to affect living standards. The State Statistics Bureau estimates that prices went up by 2.6 percent. The public has especially noticed the rise in cooking oil prices, which has gone from about 75 denars per liter to a cool 100. Fruit and vegetables like peppers, cucumbers and lemons are between a third and 100 percent higher.

Cost of living is now estimated at 33,742 denars (a little over 500 EUR) per month, nearly a 1,000 denars more than last year. The average salary, meanwhile, is at about 28,000 denars.