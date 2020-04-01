VMRO-DPMNE will submit two measures to the Government, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said at a press conference on Wednesday.
We call for rationalization of budget spending. And one message to the government, I am aware of your arrogance, but forget that I have proposed this, accept it because the state and the interest of the citizens is above party interest!, he said.
The first measure involves the state covering up to 50% of the gross salaries of employees for four months and second one refers to intervention in the second pension fund.
