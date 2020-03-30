President of Crafts Chamber of Skopje Nikola Petrov told Monday’s press conference that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire craft services sector. Without the state assistance due to the reduced demand of services, the survival of enterprises and jobs of 5,800 craftsmen and 3,300 people working in these enterprises is threatened, he added.

They propose that craftsmen should be included in the wage subsidy measure, while the tax exemption on personal income tax to apply to both lump-sum taxpayers and real-income taxpayers until pandemic crisis lasts. They are looking for opportunities for craftsmen to apply for loans offered by the Development Bank. Health Fund to cover all costs if they are ill and if they need to self-isolate, Petrov said.

According to Petrov, the craftsmen are not included in any measures taken by the government and so far, have not received a response to the proposals for assistance.