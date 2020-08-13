Many dissatisfied citizens wait for hours in front of the branches of Eurostandard Bank to get some information what to do next after the bank collapsed and lost its license yesterday.

136 thousand people are waiting for the return of their savings deposits in the total value of 71.5 million euros, while 35 thousand citizens receive a pension through Eurostandard Bank. No one believes that the money will be covered by the Deposit Insurance Fund within 20 days.

Citizens told TV Alfa Television that they believe that past experiences have shown that when banks in Macedonia collapse, people are left empty-handed. Retirees fear that while transferring their pension payments to another bank, a long period will pass in which they will be left without a penny.