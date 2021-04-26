Curfew starting at 9 pm next week and opening of the summer terraces of cafes and restaurants is the proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases after the meeting this morning, the Commission told TV21.

The decision has also been taken by the main coordination crisis HQ.

The position of the Commission is that thus the curfew throughout the country will be reduced, and cafes and restaurants will be able to work only outdoors, reports TV21.

The Commission will submit the proposal to the Government, which is to discuss it and make a decision based on it at a session.

In the past three weeks curfew starting at 8 pm and shutdown of cafes and restaurants has been in place.